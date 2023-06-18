National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Comrade, Julius Abure will personally appear in Court to answer charges of forgery, impersonation and other allegations against him.

This was disclosed to Nigerian Tribune by the suspended national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi.

Arabambi said the police insisted he would appear because the chairman had various invitations extended to him but his failure to respond to them, resulted in the Friday arrest of the Labour Party Chairman which ultimately ended at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

According to him, it took 24 hours after his arrest by the Police on Friday and taken to the FCID, before the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, could be granted a bail.

He said the National Chairman tried but failed to secure persons to commit to the bail condition which required submission of their international passport and risk being arrested where he jumps bail.

Arabambi who spoke exclusively with Nigerian Tribune said the nature of the matter made it compelling for prosecution of the National Chairman and three other national officers of the party.

According to him, he might be cleared of the substantive suit but he and his co-travellers can no more hold any elective positions in the Party.

“And to our Party this shows that the Party is a fair just and cannot tolerate any criminal act. It has portrayed LP as a party that will not condone corruption.

Arabambi alleged “Apart from Abure and the former National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, Oluchi Opara and Clement Ojukwu are also indicted.

The suspended publicity secretary said “Based on the fraudulent acts that these former officers were investigated and were all invited over for, it was Abure that allegedly tried to stop the Police from arresting him on Friday.

In his response when contacted to respond to the issues, the National Publicity Secretary (NPS) of the Party, Pastor Obiora Ifoh, said “you are obviously taking the Arabambi propaganda seriously.

He maintained that Abure was never invited by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

“He did not appear at FCID because he was not invited. He has no need to be in Court on Tuesday as he has lawyers attending to the matter, Pastor Ifoh stated.

