Factional APC caretaker committee emerges in Abuja

• Announces speaker, Lagos governor as members

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
A parallel Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress has emerged in Abuja.

Operating under the platform of the Progressive Youth Movement, the forum announced Mustapha Audu as the Chairman of the new Caretaker team and President Muhammadu Buhari as the head of the advisory committee, Speaker House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu among others as members of the new Caretaker Committee.

The self-acclaimed Chairman said a reconciliation Committee would be put in place while he gave February 26 as the date for a national convention.

Audu appealed to the party faithful to cooperate with the new interim national leadership to reform the ruling party.

He said: Today, we are here to inaugurate the PYM – CECPC, these young men and women of noble repute have been carefully selected and mandated by all the well-meaning young stakeholders of our great party the APC to plan and execute our convention before the end of February 2022.

“We are aware of the plethora of issues within the party, our party has had a history of shying away from true reconciliation and in many cases inflicting chastisement on members that should have been rewarded for their effort towards building the APC.

“We will also be setting up a reconciliatory committee to help reconcile aggrieved members within the party.

“It is clear that in the last couple of years the party has been on a regressive course and it is necessary for all well-meaning party members to roll up our sleeves and do the needful to ensure that we correct the mistakes that have been made to ensure victory in 2023 for all stakeholders.

“I would advise all party members to look inwards and understand the need to do things differently so that we can ensure we win back the trust of the Nigerian people as we move closer to the election year.

“Let’s join hands and strengthen our internal democracy in our dear party the APC and show Nigerians that we have what it takes and we deserve their votes in 2023.”

Senator John Akpanudoedehe National Secretary of the APC CECPC under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni dismissed the new group as usurpers, merely seeking attention.

He urged the APC Stakeholders not to give the “paid and misguided group,” the attention they are craving for.

“We have received several enquiries from the media and concerned APC members on the felonious activities of a purported group parading themselves as “Progressive Youth Movement.”

“The purported group and membership are unknown to the Party, its structure or as a registered support group. Hence, we completely disown them and cannot account for their activities or join issues with them.

“However laughable, the criminal attempt of the purported group to usurp the leadership of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC now bothers on treasonable felony. Relevant security bodies must now check and address their unscrupulous activities.

“The attention the purported group seeks will not be given to them by the party. We can only advise that the general public completely disregard them. Members of this group are not registered members of the APC and are being used by opposition elements and fifth columnists to cause confusion.

“As widely reported, the successful meeting between the APC leadership, Progressive Governors’ Forum and the President produced February 2022 as the timeframe for the Party’s National Convention.

“Our focus now is preparing the ground for a rancour-free exercise.”

