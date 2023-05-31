A broadcast circulating on WhatsApp claims that President Bola Tinubu kicked against former President Goodluck Jonathan for removing petrol subsidy in 2012.

“Removal of oil subsidy – President Jonathan breaks social contract with the people,” the title of the broadcast reads.

The WhatsApp post claims the quote was extracted from Tinubu’s article dated January 11, 2012.

VERIFICATION

Several checks on previous statements made by Bola Tinubu show that the Nigeria’s 16th President made the statement.

TRIBUNE ONLINE, in an attempt to inform the enlightened public and clear the air, got hold of an old copy of the publication wherein the APC chieftain made the statement.

The publication was dated Wednesday, January 11, 2012, and was an edition of The Nation newspaper as published by Vintage Press Limited.

Findings reveal that Tinubu made the statement in reaction to the removal of fuel subsidies by the Jonathan-led government.

Recall Tinubu recently declared he will remove fuel subsidy from July 1, 2023, emphasising that his government will not provide funds to subsidise the product.





VERDICT

There is evidence that Tinubu did kick against subsidy removal by Jonathan’s government.

