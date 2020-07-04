FACT CHECK: Did Ebenezer Obey die in London? No!

Reports were rife on Saturday that renowned evangelist and music legend, Chief Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi died in London.

CLAIM: Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi died in London on Saturday.

FINDINGS: While Tribune Online was not able to ascertain where the report was first published, it was, however, gathered that news of Obey’s death was reported by several blogs and websites including Whilewas not able to ascertain where the report was first published, it was, however, gathered that news of Obey’s death was reported by several blogs and websites including World Gist Entertainment.

Another website, Reporters Wall while quoting Kemi Olunloyo posted the report with the headline, “BREAKING! Unconfirmed Report Say Ebenezer Obey Is Dead!” The posts were also circulated on popular social media platforms including WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook.

On Twitter, some tributes in his name are curated here

Hammed Wasiu Alege who tweeted via @waslam said: “I can’t believe this is true sha. Chief Ebenezer Obey just died in London.”

Olúwanísholá via @shola_olushola said that: “Oh my God! Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey just passed in London. Another music legend is gone.”

Another Nigerian tweeted that: “RIP! Ebenezer Obey died just now in London. We lost a legend, a Nigerian.”

Kemi Olunloyo posted on Twitter that credible sources are telling her that Chief Obey died in London.

Her post on the popular microblogging site reads: “#BREAKING I am trying to confirm some news items. Credible sources are telling me that veteran singer Ebenezer Obey may have died in London today. I am trying to confirm that this is NOT an internet rumour. #kemitalks.”

Few minutes later, she added an update which reads: “#BREAKING Ebenezer Obey is ALIVE and WELL and says you should ignore the rumours. “I dey Kampe”~~Mr Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi #Kemitalks.”

VERDICT:

Reports that the music Legend died in London is FALSE.

When contacted on the phone by Tribune Online, Obey said he is alive, hale and hearty.

“I dey kampe and there is nothing wrong with me. I am surprised with the rumour too and I don’t know where it came from. I have been receiving several calls and I want to tell people not to express worry about the rumour because I am fine and active.

“The public and my fans at large should disregard the news,” he added.