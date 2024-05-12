Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to please use his good office to facilitate the release of the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu From United Kingdom prison, having served in the prison for some time now.

The group stated this via a statement signed and made available to journalists in Awka, Anambra State, on Sunday by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem.

“Senator Ekweremadu touched many lives in many ways via scholarships, bursary awards, jobs, free local and foreign medical care and treatment, empowerment of all kinds, and provision of various infrastructures to make life easier for Nigerians and now he is not on ground to continue with his goods works for the people who as we speak earnestly miss his good deeds.

“It will amount to political neglect and nepotism to allow the once number 4 citizen to rot in UK prison when something political can be done to secure his release.

“We urge His Excellency President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Senate headed by His Excellency Senator Godswill Akpabio to look inside the box and work out ways on how to secure the release of one of the finest senator that Nigeria has ever produced.

“The good people of Nigeria miss this great man Senator Ekweremadu who will bring out his time, resources, contacts and many times go out of his way to ensure people who he knows and those he doesn’t know benefit through him.

“Senator Ike Ekweremadu is a good man and it will not be politically correct to allow him rot in UK prison having served the nation wholeheartedly and dutifully in various capacities. Something urgent needs to be done to secure his release.

“His release will bring unity and build togetherness across the nation.”

