Facebook launches tools to keep faith-based communities connected during COVID-19

Facebook has launched key resources to help faith groups stay connected and engaged during the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The resources include the “Faith on Facebook Resource Hub” and the Faith on Facebook toolkit, both providing guidance and step-by-step tips that faith-based groups can use to keep their communities engaged, while observing social distancing. The tools are part of Facebook’s ongoing efforts in keeping communities safe, connected and informed during this pandemic.

Some of the tools that faith-based groups can use to connect with their communities during the COVID-19 outbreak include: Facebook Pages, explore how to build an active and engaged audience of faith communities, advice on posting interesting content, as well as creating events and using groups for discussions.

Facebook Groups: groups allow people to come together around a common cause, discussing issues and ideas, posting photos and sharing related content. Facebook Events: host virtual events using Facebook Events to spread the word and utilising WhatsApp by considering sending bite sized sermons or recordings through the voice note feature on WhatsApp to members, among others.

Commenting, Facebook Africa Regional Director, Mr Nunu Ntshingila said: “At a time like this, our mission has never been more relevant, to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.”

We know that faith leaders across Africa are grappling with the unexpected challenges in serving their members digitally and we’re committed to providing them with the resources and tools to support them as much as possible”.

She added, “our ultimate goal is to equip faith-based communities with the tools to help them continue faith conversations throughout the pandemic.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Don’t Relax Too Soon, We’re Not Out Of The Woods Yet, Adeboye Warns

With positive cases of Covid-19 rising by the day across the globe, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned against carelessness in the… Read full story

COVID-19: China Denies Maltreatment Of Africans •Says mutual cooperation will destroy pandemic

For the second time in less than one week, the Republic of China has again restated its commitment to warm relationship with African countries. Zhao Lijian’s, its Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement issued last night in Abuja, against the background of alleged discriminatory practises against… Read full story

China Imposes Restrictions On Research Into Origins Of Coronavirus

China has imposed restrictions on the publication of academic research on the origins of the novel coronavirus, according to a central government directive and online notices published by two Chinese universities, that have since been removed from the web, CNN reports… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: The Sleaze Of COVID-19

IT is not only the antiseptic smell of hospitals that should worry you in these times of coronavirus. You should also be bothered about doctors who infect you with drunken unawareness and wicked greed. They are many in Abuja, from the Villa to the ministries and agencies where COVID-19 has become big business… Read full story

We Will Deal Ruthlessly With Criminals, Says Ogun Governor

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed that his administration would deal ruthlessly with criminally minded people in the state. This governor’s submission was coming on the heels of the arrest of 150 people over incidences of robbery and cultism activities in Sango-Ota and Ifo axis… Read full story

INEC’s Position On Edo, Ondo Governorship Election —Okoye

Nigeria is navigating a complex, dangerous and unchartered terrain. The country is embroiled in existential war that affects the entire country and humanity. It is a war without boundaries and its effect and consequences defies ethnic, religious, cultural, class, gender and other boundaries. There is palpable fear, anxiety and… Read full story