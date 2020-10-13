FACCO West Africa sesnsitises Nigerians on regular intake of eggs

FACCO West Africa Limited, a company reputable for the production of poultry equipment has admonsihed Nigerians to ensure that they take eggs even if is going to be one per day.

Assistant Executive Director of the company, Abimbola ‘Layo-Ogunyale, made the admonition on behalf of the company in a statement to commemorate this year’s World Egg Day with theme: “Eat Your Egg Today And Everyday”.

She noted that: “The purpose of the celebration of World Egg Day is to inrorm people around the world that eggs are healthy foods and should be included in our daily diet.

“It also aims to honour the farmers who take care of chickens so that we would be able to serve eggs on our table during this day. Reason people should consume eggs on a regular basis is the fact that they are important source of omega-3 which is an essential fat for healthy heart, bones and brain.

“Arguable, one of the oldest foods known to man,eggs have played an important role in our lives and health since time out of mind. They are packed full of protein, and also serve as the base for some of the most perfect of condiments for sandwiches and mayonnaise. I urge all Nigerians to prioritise eggs in their daily menu.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18. Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure. A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…

#EndSARS: Nigeria Police To Host Naira Marley On Live Chat

In response to concerns and complaints by Nigerian youths on the issue of unprofessional conducts by some Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the force has invited Nigerian singer and rapper, Azeez Fasola, popularly known as Naira Marley, to a live interview session with its Public Relations officer on Instagram.