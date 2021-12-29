FACAF fetes indigent nursing mothers, orphans in Edo at Yuletide

A non-government organisation (NGO), Family Care Advocacy Foundation (FACAF), on Monday, distributed food items and medical consumables to nursing mothers and orphanage homes to assist the underprivileged to celebrate in the spirit of the Yuletide season in Edo State.

Director of FACAF, Pastor David Uwoghiren, who led other members on a visit to Project Charilove and Edo Orphanage Homes as well as Benin Central Hospital, presented gifts to orphans and nursing mothers and their new born babies to enable them to celebrate the season.

Presenting the gift items, Uwoghiren said that the foundation is a family strengthening non-profit initiative with focus on married couples, teens and youths, adding that donating the food items to indigent citizens was borne out of the desire to show love to those often ignored during the Yuletide.

At the Benin Central Hospital, the elated nursing mothers commended the foundation for remembering them and appealed for more support from other non-governmenl organisations (NGOs) and corporate organisations to assist the underprivileged and indigent patients.

Caregivers at Project Charilove and Edo Orphanage Home, who received the food items and other consumables such as noodles, bags of rice, detergents, foodstuffs and groceries donated to the children’s home commended the foundation for the show of love to the children.

Founder of Project Charilove, Mr. Chris Omusi, represented by Ayotunde Emmanuel, appreciated FACAF for identifying with the special children.

