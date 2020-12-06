Fabusoro set to premiere season 2 of ‘Borokini’

Following the success of season one of the 120-episode Telenovela, BÒRÒKÌNÍ, Adeleye Fabusoro, the Chief Executive Officer of Rare Edge Media is set to release season 2 of the action-packed series which has been described as a well-packed thriller.

According to Fabusoro, season two will in no way be of lesser quality as it will take the story to more exciting lines and add more twists for the enjoyment of the viewers.

“The high point of Borokini telenovela in the Nigerian film the industry cannot be understated. It is a Yoruba language series of immense magnitude; we believe Borokini is a source of inspiration for new Yoruba filmmakers. A special note of appreciation to the audience of Borokini, to those who say Borokini 1 was excellent.

“When the series 2 is released, they are bound to be marveled as BÒRÒKÌNÍ 2 is a thriller with a lot of special effects in it. We also introduced a lot of young actors because Borokini season 2 deals with a lot of social issues. We just released the trailer and the series will premier in January 2021.

“Borokini’s story exposes the seemly dirt of the elite class and emphasises the fact that the rich also cry and not all that glitters is gold. If you think you have a fault, they also have a fault, if you think you are not perfect, they are also not perfect. Concisely what Rare Edge Media has done is to examine the life of the seemingly untouchable to show the chinks in their impenetrable armour. So Borokini is inspired by the society we live in and how it affects the people, how the story can encourage and influence people in the society. And for a series that took over a year to produce, from production to broadcast, there is no gainsaying that it’s worth the wait,” Fabusoro further stated.

“I believe in hard work. Many people always look at rich people as if they do not have any problem they are contending with, but I must tell you it is not always like that. So one of the reasons I produced Borokini is to let people know that the rich also cry,” Fabusoro stated.

