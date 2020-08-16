FAAN urges passengers to resist extortion at Airports

As the nation’s airports begin to reopen gradually for flight operations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised passengers to desist from giving money and to report any official from any agency that requests money under any guise.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the authority, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN informed passengers and other airport users that there was no aspect of its services at the airports that was being paid for by cash.

According to Yakubu: “Arriving passengers are expected to have gone through the Covid-19 test before boarding their flights from ports of departure, therefore they should not pay any money whatsoever to any airport official for the purpose.

“All Covid-19 measures put in place at the airports are free for passengers and does not attract any charges.”

Meanwhile, the authority has hinted of an ongoing investigations into the news making the round about some airport officials allegedly collecting money from returning passengers on evacuation flights.

FAAN again appealed to passengers to always ensure adherence to all safety and security measures at the airports.

