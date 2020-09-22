FAAN unveils new face of Port Harcourt International Airport

With the unveiling of a revamped Port Harcourt International Airport, it is apparent that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is on a mission to redefine the experience of travellers through the country’s international airports, starting with Port Harcourt and Lagos.

Speaking with Tribune online, the FAAN finance director, Mrs Nike Aboderin, disclosed that in 2019, the agency commissioned design company, Spacefinish, to design and fit-out both the Lagos and Port Harcourt Airports in a bid to redefine the experience of travellers coming in and leaving the country.

“Our vision at FAAN is to be amongst the best airport groups in the world and we are constantly working to bring this vision to life. This is seen in the completed facelift of the Port Harcourt airport. We hope to develop and profitably manage customer-centric airport facilities for safe, secure, and efficient carriage of passengers and goods at world-class standards of quality,” the director added.

Many have lauded the ambition of the agency and the new face of the Port Harcourt International Airport, seeing it as a move crucial to making Nigeria a leading tourist destination.

Having designed some of the continent’s most iconic spaces like the Google Developer Space, PwC Experience Centre, Andela Epic Tower, among others, Spacefinish, through its CEO, Remi Dada, expressed their excitement at the privilege to be able to contribute to the Nigerian dream.

“For us at Spacefinish, getting to work with FAAN to design and fit-out two of the most important international airports in the country is a great opportunity that not only extends the reach of our impact to other spaces such as travel but also aligns with our vision to design and build a better world for all humans to live and work in. We are quite pleased to have been consulted in helping to redefine how Nigerians and visitors to the country travel.”

According to Spacefinish, the overarching theme of the airport designs gives an insight into the way of life of Riverians. Inspired by the lifestyle of the people of Rivers State, Spacefinish incorporated designs that highlight the local culture and various aspects of the lives of the people.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE