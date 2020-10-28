FAAN unseals Aero, Azman counters at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport 

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has unsealed the counters belonging to Aero and Azman airlines at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA).

FAAN had, on Tuesday, sealed the counters due to the failure of the airlines to remit Service charge built into airfare.

A development that rendered passengers billed to travel with the airlines stranded as they could not buy tickets or board.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications of FAAN, Harrietta Yakubu, told Tribune Online that the airlines have paid their debts and resume operations.

According to her, “passengers service charge is built into the airfare and airlines are to pay FAAN but Aero and Azman didn’t remit, that was why we sealed their counters but they have remitted now and counters open,” she stated.

