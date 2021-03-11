FAAN trains mashallers ahead of NCAA audit for airport certification

Determined to improve the competence of the operations officers who provide guidance to the aircraft during maneuvering on the ground otherwise know as mashallers in accordance with aviation standard practices as recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has embarked on retraining of the aircraft mashallers to enhance their skills in carrying out this critical duty and follow strict safety guidance.

The training which was led by an ICAO certified instructor, Mr Fortune Idu who was recently appointed as the representative of Munich Airport International Germany in Nigeria; included airfield safety awareness, apron safety risk assessment, standard guidance signals and practical marshalling as recommended in Annex 2.

The development complimented many of the recent international feats recorded by Nnamdi Azikwe International airport with the impressive performance by the airport manager Mr Sani Muhammed who attributed the achievements recorded at the Abuja airport to the support being enjoyed under the leadership of the present FAAN management led by Captain Rabiu Yadudu.

To inspire confidence and encourage the Mashallers, the Director of Airport Operations in FAAN, Captain Muye and Director of Human Resources & Administration, Mr. Norris Anozie were on ground at the training which they promised to take to other airports.