FAAN tasks aviation stakeholders to prioritise investment in project devt

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has called on aviation stakeholders to prioritise investment in project development as a means to attract investors.

Speaking in Abuja, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku emphasised the importance of conducting market studies, feasibility assessments, and developing strong business cases to ensure sustainable growth in the sector.

Kuku reiterated the crucial role of cargo operations in the sector’s future, noting that investment requires clear returns supported by comprehensive data.

She pointed out that while FAAN has established the Directorate of Cargo Development and Services, additional support and data-driven studies are necessary to secure investor confidence.

The MD also reaffirmed FAAN’s commitment to improving working conditions, stating that the newly negotiated conditions of service—developed with union participation—are set for submission to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development. She also highlighted ongoing efforts to reassess staff training and international travel budgets for more inclusive coverage.

According to a statement by Mrs Obiageli Orah, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, while addressing concerns about medical facilities, Kuku acknowledged the need to improve on what is currently available.

She revealed that FAAN is reviewing partnership opportunities to enhance healthcare access for employees. Additionally, she mentioned plans to procure operational vehicles for airports and renovate staff quarters to improve living conditions.

The statement noted that in discussing airport management, the MD stressed the importance of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to ensure efficiency and accountability among airport managers and department heads.

Kuku expressed gratitude to the aviation unions—NUATE, ATSSSAN, and ANAP—for their cooperation and urged delegates to use the conference to strategise effectively for the sector’s advancement.

“This conference serves as a pivotal platform to address our concerns. By championing just culture, which emphasises fairness and accountability in safety practices, and just transition, which supports equitable shifts toward sustainable aviation, stakeholders can collectively drive meaningful change,” she stated.

Kuku also assured the unions that management remains open to constructive engagement, honest dialogue, and practical solutions to workplace challenges.

“I urge you, dear union delegates, to utilise this conference to strategise with foresight, engage with purpose, and emerge with resolutions that reflect both the aspirations of your members and the realities of our shared environment. Let us work together to protect jobs, enhance conditions of service, and strengthen the sector, not through conflict, but through cooperation,” the statement concluded.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

