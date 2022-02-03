FAAN ready to improve infrastructure at Lagos airport GAT

As part of efforts to improve on infrastructure and service delivery at the General Aviation Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced plans to expand the Zulu wing of the terminal.

The expansion project, which will commence any moment from now, will only hamper passenger facilitation minimally at the terminal, as normal passenger check-in will not be affected in any way.

However, the Protocol and VIP lounge at the terminal will be affected, as the facilities will be relocated temporarily till the end of the project, since major construction works will be carried out in that axis of the terminal.

Meanwhile, the Authority said it was already making arrangements for temporary spaces to be used as Protocol and VIP lounges, while the project is being executed.

“When the expansion project is completed, the terminal would have been enhanced in terms of capacity, aesthetics and passenger comfort, as the expected and expanded new lounges will be twice what is presently on ground.”

While appealing to passengers and other airport users to be patient and bear with any inconvenience, while the project will last, FAAN promised to continuously give more updates on the project, as the need arises.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.