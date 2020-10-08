FAAN MD praises workers’ diligence to duty

The Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN,) Captain Rabiu Yadudu has commended the staff of the organization over what he described as their diligence to duty during the lockdown caused by the pandemic.

In the keynote address he gave to celebrate the 2020 Customer Service week by the FAAN Customer Service Department via zoom, Yadudu emphasised how service delivery by FAAN has attracted commendations from sector stakeholders.

According to him, when the sector needed FAAN especially during the height of the pandemic, the organisation was there to fulfill all their needs even at the risk of the lives of the workers.

His words: “In the middle of the pandemic when the chips were down, when Nigerians needed us, when the industry needed FAAN to provide the platform for aviation to operate in Nigeria, when Nigerians needed us to perform in the face of this pandemic, our personnel, all our staff were there.

“We received messages from officials of government commending FAAN for performing to expectation and delivered their role in the middle of the pandemic, so FAAN has been doing very well. The Minister said people have been sending him messages congratulating him on what has been done, our structure, our performance, our operations, everything is working fast.”

While emphasizing that things will not always be rosy with the effects of the pandemic which he said has hardest hit the aviation industry globally, Yadudu noted that for FAAN as an agency to survive, that it has shelved plans and projects saying: “to sustain running this international business and succeed, It must work at overcoming one obstacle at a time.”

Speaking on the 2020 Customer Service week with the theme: DREAM TEAM, Yadudu urged the FAAN staff to buy into the idea of FAAN, by working together to achieve the set targets of quality service delivery to its all customers.

“We will constantly be tested in our management and handling of situations that will arise involving us who are within the organization, and those who are without our parent company. How we rise to the occasion in handling these issues, while uplifting and elevating FAAN brands us as FAANs “Dream Team”.

In her opening remarks, the General Manager, Customer Service/SERVICOM, Mrs. Ebele Okoye said, the advantage of the dream team is that it creates an enabling environment for teamwork as every team member is hands-on in the execution of the end goal.

In the same vein, Director, Finance and Accounts at FAAN, Mrs Nike Aboderin in her contribution, commended the Customer Service Department for their hard work and urged them to do more in the area of enlightenment of stakeholders at the airport.

“Because the airport ecosystem has different stakeholders, there Must be stakeholders engagement by FAAN with the customs, NDLEA, Immigration, concessionaires and others, it doesn’t necessarily has to be physical, zoom is cheaper and you can reach many people”, Aboderin added.

