FAAN MD, others back first international export oriented aviation cargo conference in Nigeria

The Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria Capt. Rabiu Yadudu has thrown his weight behind the first international aviation cargo conference Chinet ’21 This is according to the organisers of the event Atqnews.

The Publisher of Atqnews, Ambassador Ikechi Uko said that the support of some Nigerian Government Agencies is a very welcome development.

The conference will hold August 2021 in Lagos.

“Nigeria has suffered for the first time in a decade a massive trade deficit according to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, NBS. Exports grew by six per cent but still less than imports. This deficit can be seen in airports every day.

“The question is, why is Nigeria not exporting goods in large numbers”? Nigeria is a country of over 200 million resourceful people that has depended a lot on imported goods. This has been eroding our national wealth.

A lot of Airlines bring freighters daily to Nigeria and most of them fly out empty. There is a need to change this dysfunctional scenario.

Chinet Aviation Cargo Conference will be an Annual Conference that brings all potential exporters, Cargo Managers, Logistics firms, Airlines, Airport, Customs and everyone in the Aviation and Cargo ecosystem to Chart a pathway that enables Nigerians to export more.

“We have already engaged stakeholders in Nigeria and abroad to find a profitable route to growing and networking the Value Chain.”

Ambassador Uko explained that with COVID-19 many countries responded to the emerging global dynamics by seeking new supply partners for basic goods. This new reality has redefined the Global Supply Chain.

Nigeria needs to play a part in the emerging New Cargo Ecosystem.

“The conference he says will bring global experts to Nigeria to help exporters take advantage of the emerging scenario to grow their export capabilities. The Six areas that will be discussed by the experts include aviation capacity utilisation, export opportunities, financing and insurance, regulation and standards, packaging and market access.

In his message, Captain Yadudu congratulated the organisers for such a bold move which he says will help grow the industry. Many airports and airlines are adjusting their processes to take advantage of the emerging cargo boom globally. Already speakers and major players in the industry have been lined up and many more will join the line-up, this is according to the Organisers. Ambassador Uko said that the partnership has been built across the board to make this event a huge success.

“As passenger figures went down with Covid-19 Pandemic cargo numbers went up and this is an opportunity for Nigeria to play.” Atqnews is the Premier African News leader in Aviation, Travel and Tourism. For 16 Years it has partnered with the biggest Travel Exhibitions in West Africa including Accra Weizo in Ghana and Akwaaba Travel Market in Lagos.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded… first international export first international export

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories… first international export