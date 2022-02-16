FAAN MD makes case for suspension of contribution to federal account

THE Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu, has canvassed for the suspension of its contribution to the Federal Account.

Making the appeal when the joint National Assembly committees on aviation paid an oversight visit to FAAN at the Authority’s headquarters annex in Lagos, Yadudu stressed that his request was in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) Document 9562 on Airport Generation.

According to him, the ICAO Doc 9562 stated that revenue generated by airports should be transparently re-invested wholly in operating and developing its facilities, adding that the Lagos and Abuja airports mainly sustain other aerodromes in the country.

“Human Capacity development, the work force especially security, fire officers and others require continuous certification training, which are the global standard requirement for aviation fire and safety personnel. This comes at a huge cost to the authority.

“Economic challenges, both national and international economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic, affected airline operators, which made them to reduce fleet, frequencies or totally withdraw operations thereby affecting revenue generations. Also, several concessionaires are indebted to the authority; this includes airlines as well as other service providers.”

While declaring that FAAN was taking steps to terminate the non-performing concession agreements and engage new ones, Yadudu expressed optimism that his management would have made significant progress before the end of the second quarter of 2022 on this.

He, however, commended the committees for their efforts at repealing the existing Aviation Agencies Acts and enacting new ones.

He highlighted some of the achievements of FAAN in recent times to include; design, building and maintenance of interior spaces and assets at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt terminals, construction of airline office block at Port Harcourt and rehabilitation of fire and rescue building at Port Harcourt.

Others he said were construction of aviation medical clinic at Enugu International Airport, replacement of terminal building ceiling at Enugu International Airport, construction and furnishing of lounge at new international terminal, Abuja Airport, renovation of Aviation medical clinic at MMA, Lagos, provision of COVID-19 canopies and other support structures across the nation’s airports.

In his response, Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi commended FAAN for its performance despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic. He challenged FAAN to increase its activities in the area of airport security using technology and the motivation of its human resources.

In the same vein, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji, advised that the new international terminal in Lagos be opened as soon as possible, since it was the most patronised gateway in the nation.