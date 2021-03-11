FAAN MD commends Senate Committee on aviation for support

The managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu has commended the Senate committee on aviation for the high level of support the authority has been enjoying from the committee in her bid to realize her vision of being among the best airport groups in the world.

Yadudu while receiving the committee led by its Chairman, Senator Adeyemi Smart during an oversight visit to FAAN’s Headquarters annex in Lagos, seized the opportunity to highlight some of the achievements of the authority in the recent times.

According to Yadudu, such feats include; “massive upgrade, rehabilitation and remodeling of existing terminals in FAAN’s 21 local airports, construction of 5 brand new world-class international terminals (Abuja and port Harcourt has been commissioned for use, Lagos and Kano would be commissioned before the end of the first quarter of this year, while Enugu would follow-suit, soon after).

Other ares of achievements listed include: the certification of the international airports in Lagos and Abuja with Kano and Port Harcourt in view, improvement in Safety and security of the airports, which culminated in the recognition of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as the best improved airport in safety by Airports Council International, Africa Region, positioning of the airports for Covid-19 operations despite the decline in revenues, which attracted commendations nationally and internationally, amongst several others.

The FAAN Chief however used the event to identify some of the challenges militating against the realization of the Authority’s goals to include; capacity and contribution of airports to revenue generation, human capacity development, infrastructural gap, economic challenges affecting revenue generation, accumulated debts, rising operating and maintenance cost, amongst others.

In his response, the Chairman of the Committee, noted that the purpose of their visit was to fulfill the legislative oversight requirement, evaluate how resources that have been allocated are being utilized, and assist in addressing challenges affecting the industry.

He commended FAAN for the recent ratings, and also added that the achievements called for more hard work.

Lamenting how the committee was not able to discharge her duties last year due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, Adeyemi promised that this year would be different as they will be visiting more often even as he added that the Committee was interested in the welfare and well being of workers.