FAAN commissions new domestic cargo processing facility at GAT, Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commissioned a new domestic cargo terminal at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), Lagos, marking a significant milestone in its drive to modernise aviation logistics.

According to a statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer, Mrs Obiageli Orah “this initiative, led by the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK) under the Directorate of Cargo Development and Services, headed by Mr. Lekan Thomas aims to boost export activities and strengthen Nigeria’s cargo infrastructure.

“The new cargo processing facility was commissioned today, 9th May, 2025, by the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, who was represented by Ms. Joy Agunbiade, the Director of Commercial and Business Development.

“The terminal is designed to improve cargo handling operations’ efficiency, scalability, and connectivity. As e-commerce and agricultural exports rise, the facility offers reliable and secure logistics, helping to reduce bottlenecks and supporting businesses nationwide.

“It also positions Lagos as a central cargo hub, which is expected to attract more national and international freight operators”, the statement noted.

FAAN plans to replicate this model across other states, including Abuja, Kano, Jos, Niger, and Port Harcourt expanding access to modern cargo processing across the country.

This effort aligns with FAAN’s strategic roadmap to decentralise and optimise cargo movement.

