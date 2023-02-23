Shola Adekola | Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has attributed the recent face off between its officials at the NnamdiAzikwe International airport and a female passenger

to misunderstanding bothering on airport security protocols.

Earlier, the news filtered into the sector about how a female passenger was allegedly assaulted by the officials of FAAN at the Abuja airport.

The passenger, who was billed to depart Abuja to Lagos on a 7:00 a.m. flight, was said to be waiting to board when she sighted some FAAN officials allegedly manhandling another lady and was said to have started recording the incident which led to confrontation between her and the FAAN officials.

Reacting to the incident, the FAAN management has declared the assault version as untrue even as it declared that the issue has been resolved.

A statement made available to the media by the spokesperson of the authority, Mrs. Faithful Hope-Ivbazedeclared: “The Authority wish to state that although there was a misunderstanding between the passenger and AVSEC officials bothering on compliance with airport security protocols which has been resolved upon investigation, she was not physically assaulted at any time. Her tweet of rebuttal on 19th January 2023 is an attestation.”

According to FAAN, the said “passenger went down due to a prior health condition and was attended to promptly by FAAN medical team, as well as escorted till she left the airport on her own terms. We are glad to hear further that the passenger is well and good.”

