FAAN arrests over 90 fake COVID-19 test syndicate, touts at Lagos, Abuja airports

As part of the effort to rid the nation’s airports of touting and extortion, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has arrested over 90 persons, caught at both the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, carrying out nefarious activities.

The touts were arrested for various acts of illegality including fake COVID-19 test results, touting, unauthorized entry, trespass, illegal facilitation, forgery, loitering, theft, public nuisance, and arguments, amongst others.

Some of those arrested according to the image-maker of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu are staff of Patovilki Nigeria Limited, Lakewood Services, Nahco Plc, and other airport staff.

Of the total arrested, 59 were handed over to the airport police command in Abuja for prosecution, while 30 were handed over to the police force in Lagos for the same.

FAAN, therefore, used the opportunity to warn those that do not have any legitimate business at the airports, as well as airport staff carrying out illegal duties to desist from such acts, vowing that it will not hesitate to arrest and hand over such individuals for prosecution.