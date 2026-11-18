The Federal Government, state governments and local government councils have shared N2.441 trillion as revenue accrued to the Federation Account in October 2026.

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, following the November 2026 meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in Abuja.

The statement, signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Bawa Mokwa, said the distributable amount comprised N1.688 trillion from statutory revenue and N752.488 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT).

According to the FAAC communiqué, a total gross revenue of N3.811 trillion was available for distribution in October.

It said N128.797 billion was deducted as the cost of collection, while N1.241 trillion went to transfers, refunds and savings.

The communiqué further disclosed that gross statutory revenue stood at N2.999 trillion in October, representing a decline of N97.323 billion compared with the N3.096 trillion recorded in September.

It added that N812.446 billion accrued from VAT during the month, lower than the N816.872 billion generated in September by N4.426 billion.

A breakdown of the N2.441 trillion distributable revenue showed that the Federal Government received N856.065 billion, while the state governments got N809.909 billion.

The local government councils received N568.701 billion, while N206.384 billion, representing the 13 per cent derivation from mineral revenue, was allocated to benefiting states.

From the N1.688 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N780.816 billion, state governments got N396.040 billion, while local government councils received N305.331 billion.

The benefiting states also received N206.384 billion as their 13 per cent derivation allocation.

Similarly, the N752.488 billion distributable VAT revenue was shared, with the Federal Government receiving N75.249 billion, state governments N413.868 billion and local government councils N263.371 billion.

The statement also disclosed that revenue from Excise Duty and Common External Tariff (CET) Levies recorded marginal increases in October.

However, receipts from Petroleum Profit Tax, Hydrocarbon Tax, Petroleum Royalties, Import Duty, Companies Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax and Stamp Duties, VAT, Mineral Royalties, Gas Flared Penalty, Rental Gas Flared Fee and miscellaneous oil revenue declined during the period.