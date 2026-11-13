FAA grounds departing flights across US after nationwide communications failure

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has grounded all departing flights across the country following a nationwide air traffic control communications failure that raised safety concerns.

The emergency measure was announced on Friday, November 13, after communication problems affected regional air traffic control centres responsible for managing aircraft travelling between airports.

The FAA instructed airlines and aircraft operators to keep all departing planes on the ground until further notice, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns.

Aircraft already in the air were, however, allowed to continue to their destinations and land, while incoming international flights were to be handled on a case-by-case basis.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that the problem affected all 22 regional air traffic control centres, adding that FAA technicians were investigating the cause of the failure.

The nationwide grounding marks only the second time since the September 11, 2001 attacks that the FAA has ordered a halt to all departing flights across the United States.

A similar measure was imposed in January 2023 following a malfunction in the agency’s pilot safety notification system.

The latest disruption has also renewed concerns about the country’s ageing air traffic control infrastructure, which has been undergoing modernisation efforts.

Congress approved $12.5 billion for the overhaul last year, while the FAA and the White House have sought an additional $30.1 billion to address outstanding problems.

The FAA had not announced a timeline for lifting Friday’s restrictions at the time of reporting.

(Reuters)