FAA: Flights resume after longest US travel chaos since 9/11 attacks

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted a rare nationwide ground stop that halted all departing flights across the United States for several hours on Friday following a telecommunications outage.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the airspace was reopened at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time but warned that flight operations would resume gradually.

“At 8:15 tonight, Eastern time, we’ve opened up the airspace,” Duffy said during a news briefing on Friday night. “Now does that mean every flight is going to fly right now? It’s going to be slow. So if you’re watching, you’re at an airport, check with your airline.”

The FAA said the ground stop, which lasted about five hours, was imposed due to “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

In a social media update after the briefing, the agency said flights were cleared to resume only after its systems were thoroughly tested.

“The FAA lifted the ground stop and some flight departures are resuming,” the agency said. “Before clearing flights to resume, we thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable.”

Duffy attributed the disruption, described as the longest nationwide ground stop since the September 11, 2001, attacks, to ageing air traffic control technology and routers overloaded with data.

“What we have is an incredibly old air traffic control system,” Duffy said during the news conference. ” … Our routers actually got overloaded with data and … they started to give us inconsistency in the data from those routers. And because of that, we shut the system down.”

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Multiple sources told CBS News that an update to a private communications network linking America’s air traffic control system caused the system to reboot, leading to a crash and communications outage.

The network is operated by L3Harris, which had not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said new security patches introduced into the ageing system appeared to have “overwhelm” its routers.

Duffy said the FAA would work with airline operators to move as many flights as possible on Friday night, depending on crew availability.

“If not, we’re going to start tomorrow [Saturday] morning with our airline partners moving those aircraft. But it’s going to take us some time to unwind what’s happened this afternoon,” he said.

The disruption led to more than 10,000 flight delays and over 4,000 cancellations on Friday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Duffy, however, expressed optimism that flight operations would return to normal ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel period later this month.

He said he expected flights to be “back up and operational as we come into the heat of travel” during the holiday period.