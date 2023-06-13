In a bid to address the scarcity of medical professionals in rural areas, especially among remote military personnel, the Ezzycare team has expressed their readiness to collaborate with the federal government. Dr Torm Gee Malu, the CEO of Ezzycare, made this declaration during a press briefing held in Abuja to unveil the Ezzycare online app.

Dr Malu emphasized that Ezzycare is open to partnering with private entities and individuals who are committed to alleviating Nigeria’s healthcare crisis. He highlighted the alarming healthcare statistics, citing the daily exodus of Nigerian doctors seeking opportunities abroad. He pointed out that in the past year alone, the United Kingdom has recruited over a thousand doctors from Nigeria.

Furthermore, he noted that Saudi Arabia is not only attracting doctors but also specialists. Driven primarily by financial considerations, this brain drain poses a significant challenge for the nation.

During the briefing, Dr Malu introduced the Ezzycare app, which operates under the motto “Healthcare at your command.” The app serves as a platform for convenient medical consultations, offering services such as doctors’ home visits, video calls, prescription ordering, and laboratory test requests – essentially bringing a hospital experience to users’ fingertips.

Dr Malu revealed that the Ezzycare app has been in development for the past 11 years and is the first of its kind to connect patients with a wide range of medical professionals within a five-minute radius. By leveraging the app, users can easily access various healthcare providers, including orthopaedic surgeons, cardiologists, laboratory scientists, nurses, and more.

Comparing the Ezzycare app to Uber, Dr Malu emphasized its enhanced features. Users can negotiate service prices with healthcare providers and choose doctors based on proximity and availability. The app facilitates prompt connections between clients and nearby healthcare providers, enabling urgent and non-urgent care. It also allows users to search for doctors specializing in specific fields and even facilitates laboratory tests at home, with medications delivered directly to the user’s address. By reducing waiting times and streamlining the healthcare process, the app ensures quick and convenient access to medical services.

Dr Malu enthusiastically invited Nigerians to embrace the Ezzycare app, particularly those residing in rural and remote areas where healthcare access is limited. As long as users have a mobile phone with an internet connection, they can easily consult with doctors through video calls. Additionally, individuals can book appointments for themselves or their loved ones, regardless of their location within Nigeria or abroad.

Prisca Popoola, the Ezzycare Admin, elaborated on the three types of consultations available through the app: home care, clinical visits, and video call consultations. Users can request doctors’ home visits, visit clinics for in-person consultations, or engage in video calls for remote medical assistance. Regardless of the chosen consultation method, Ezzycare ensures swift access to healthcare professionals.

Dr Deborah Ojiako, the Medical Director of Ezzycare, shared encouraging testimonials from satisfied app users. Patients like Mark, who booked a paediatrician for a home visit, and Miriam, who required a mental health specialist, praised the convenience and effectiveness of the consultations.

