Ezekwesili’s defence of Akpoti-Uduaghan reckless — Group

The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) has criticised former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, describing her defence of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as reckless and irresponsible.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Musa, NEYGA condemned Ezekwesili’s interference as not only misguided but dangerously enabling a culture of baseless accusations in Nigeria’s political landscape.

NEYGA’s statement comes in the wake of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension from the Senate, following her public allegations against several high-ranking officials, which she has failed to substantiate.

The group emphasised that such behaviour undermines the integrity of Nigeria’s political system and sets a dangerous precedent for accountability.

NEYGA accused Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan of recklessly hurling allegations without a shred of credible evidence.

“She cannot wake up one day, point fingers at high-ranking officials, and expect to walk away unscathed when challenged to prove her claims,” Dan-Musa declared.

The group emphasised the sacred legal doctrine: “He who alleges must prove”—a cornerstone of justice that Akpoti-Uduaghan has blatantly disregarded.

“If she is so confident in her wild accusations, why hasn’t she stepped into a courtroom to present her evidence?” NEYGA demanded.

“The burden of proof is on her, not on those she has defamed. Nigeria’s legal system will not be manipulated by cheap theatrics.”

The group further criticised Ezekwesili for defending Akpoti-Uduaghan, suggesting that her actions reveal a troubling hypocrisy, particularly given her previous advocacy for accountability and transparency in governance.

Contrary to the narrative being pushed by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sympathisers, NEYGA clarified that the Senate President acted within the bounds of the law by filing a petition through the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

“Instead of resorting to jungle justice, he chose the path of due process—a decision that should be commended, not condemned,” Dan-Musa stated.

“Those crying foul today are the same people who would scream ‘cover-up’ if he had remained silent.”

In this context, NEYGA underscored the importance of adhering to legal protocols, arguing that the rule of law must prevail over emotional outbursts and public sentiment. They called for a collective commitment to uphold justice, irrespective of personal affiliations or political loyalties.

NEYGA highlighted that the world is watching as Nigeria’s institutions handle this high-stakes case. “From the United Nations to Fox News, the international community is observing whether Nigeria will tolerate unsubstantiated defamation or uphold the rule of law,” Dan-Musa said.

He accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of dragging Nigeria’s name through the mud by airing her unproven allegations on global platforms.

“She has not only put her own credibility on the line but also jeopardised Nigeria’s reputation on the international stage,” Dan-Musa continued. “This is not just about one senator; it’s about the integrity of our nation. The reckless behaviour of individuals like Akpoti-Uduaghan can have far-reaching implications, and we must not allow such actions to go unchecked.”

The statement concluded, “Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s days of playing the victim are over. If she cannot substantiate her allegations, she will soon find herself abandoned—even by those pretending to stand with her today.”

NEYGA vowed to ensure that Nigeria’s legal and political systems hold Akpoti-Uduaghan accountable, sending a clear signal that no one is above the law—not even a senator with a penchant for drama.

“The court will decide her fate. Let her prove her case or face the music. The time for empty accusations is over; the time for accountability is now.”

