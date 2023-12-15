Former Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has expressed shock over the sudden death of former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, describing it as the great fall of an Iroko tree in Igbo land and Nigeria.

The senator, who is representing Abia South in the Senate, also called for calm over the non-release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, assuring that Ndigbo would vigorously pursue a political solution that could ultimately set him free.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by his media adviser, Uchenna Awom, Senator Abaribe lamented that Okwadike’s death has once again robbed Ndigbo and Nigeria of a consummate advocate of people’s rights and equality for all.

Dr Ezeife, he said, spent his life, particularly his later days on earth, preaching for equity, justice, fairness, and good governance in Nigeria, especially since he was most vocal on the Igbo question and their place in the Nigeria project.

“Okwadike never hides his feelings and, as such, voices out his opinion on vexed national issues as they affect his beloved Igbo. He spoke truth to power, no matter whose ox was gored

“He was a man of panache and candour who carved a national image for himself as a cultural icon, a brave warrior who loved our people so dearly.

“Okwadike will be sorely missed. His resolute and fearless stand on national issues would be too hard to replace. Ironically, he died on the eve of the day our brother Nnamdi Kanu was denied release by the Supreme Court. It would have been a fitting gift for him, Abaribe said.

However, Senator Abaribe has called for calm and implored Ndigbo not to despair over the decision of the Supreme Court on the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB).

“I’m of the firm belief that this current federal government will do something very fast to release Nnamdi Kanu, if for no other reason than for the national cohesion and unity of the country. As leaders, we shall continue to press for a solution that will be the best in the circumstances.”

