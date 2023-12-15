Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze has described the death of former Governor of the State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife as a big loss to Anambra State and Nigeria at large.

In his Condolence Message to the Ezeife family of Igboukwu in Aguata Local Government Area on behalf of the State Legislature, Rt.Hon.Udeze noted the late Dr.Ezeife lived a fulfilled life as an accomplished politician, distinguished public servant and revered community leader with the title of “Okwadike Igboukwu”.

The Speaker who attributed the present state of development in Anambra to the solid progressive foundation laid by the late former Governor Ezeife as the first Executive Governor of Anambra State after the state’s creation in 1991, extolled his vision for a better Anambra.

He maintained that the late Dr Ezeife used his wealth of experience as a renowned Harvard-trained Economist and retired federal permanent secretary to hold the shaky economy of Anambra during his tenure as Governor, adding that he governed Anambra State when the State was nascent in all facets with no formal institution or organ.

Rt. Hon. Udeze revealed that it was the late Governor Ezeife’s numerous achievements as Governor of Anambra State in his barely two-year tenure that motivated former President Olusegun Obasanjo to appoint him as his Special Adviser on Political Matters.

The Speaker noted that the late Governor Ezeife’s “Think Home Philosophy” introduced in 1991 has led to the establishment of various indigenous industries and companies in the State by Anambra business executives and enjoined Ndi Anambra to rekindle the vision.

Rt. Hon. Udeze called on other politicians to emulate the late Governor Ezeife’s humility, selflessness, prudence and dedication to duty even as he prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

