Extortion: Lagos summons striking bus drivers, NURTW, RTEAN to showdown meeting

The Lagos State Government has summoned aggrieved bus drivers under the aegis of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), members of the National Union of Road and Transport Workers (NURTW), and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) to a showdown meeting on Wednesday to resolve issues bothering on extortion and harassment allegation raised by the aggrieved bus drivers.

Recall that angry bus drivers under the aegis of JDWAN began a seven-day strike action on Monday over alleged “harassment and extortion by motor parks and garages management.

In a statement signed on Monday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, the State Government said it is looking into the demands of the aggrieved bus drivers, with a view to finding permanent solutions to the issues raised by the Association.

According to the statement, “The Lagos State Government is looking into the demands of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), with a view to finding permanent solutions to the issues raised by the Association.

“The move becomes necessary following the planned seven-day job boycott by the drivers over alleged “harassment and extortion by motor parks and garages management.”

“Sequel to the announcement by JDWAN to embark on a seven-day strike starting from 31st October, 2022, the Ministry of Transportation invited its leadership to a meeting on Friday 28th October, 2022, despite its non-affiliation to any of the transport unions known by the State Government, i.e NURTW and RTEAN.

“Most of the union members at the meeting were from the Badagry axis and it was resolved that the meeting be adjourned till Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022 to have a larger house (the Unions inclusive) and resolve the matter amicably.

“The outcome of the 2nd November, 2022 meeting will be made known to the public.

“The State Government urges drivers to continue their daily routine without fear of molestation and intimidation as security agencies have been directed to maintain law and order.

“Those who are taking advantage of the situation to raise fares are warned to desist from doing so or face the consequences of their illegal actions.”

