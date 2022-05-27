Extension of timeline: INEC, IPAC in closed-door meeting

Leadership of political parties under the platform of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) met again on Friday with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu to seek for extension of deadline for submission of nominated candidates.

National Chairman of Action Democratic Party and Chairman of IPAC, Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani asked for a week extension at the meeting.

Checks revealed that the electoral umpire has always insisted on June 3 as deadline for nomination of candidates by political parties.

The IPAC Chairman specifically asked for extension between 3rd – 9th June.

Professor Yakubu promised to look into the demand before the meeting dissolved into closed door.

Details Later…





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…