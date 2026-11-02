Extend social protection to women in informal economy, CSO urges FG

A civil society organisation, Accountability Lab Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government to extend social protection to women in the informal economy, including access to health insurance, maternity protection and childcare support, to strengthen their economic participation and promote inclusive growth.

The organisation said many women engaged in petty trading, hairdressing, waste picking and other informal businesses lacked adequate social protection despite their contributions to economic activities.

The Country Director of Accountability Lab Nigeria, Mr Ode, made the call during a gender-responsive budgeting technical workshop organised as part of a two-year project aimed at making government budgets more responsive to the needs of women in the informal economy.

The project is supported by the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), administered by the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria. It seeks to promote more inclusive public spending by encouraging government institutions to consider the needs of women in the informal economy when formulating budgets and implementing public policies.

Ode said government interventions often focused on palliatives and short-term empowerment schemes rather than sustainable measures that could strengthen women’s economic participation and improve their livelihoods.

“We are not saying empowerment schemes, such as the distribution of grinding machines, have no value. There are bigger interventions that can contribute to economic growth in an inclusive and sustainable manner,” he said.

He argued that government budgets should address the practical challenges women face, including rising transportation costs and access to healthcare, while providing the social protection needed to sustain their economic activities.

Ode said gender-responsive budgeting should also create opportunities for women-owned businesses to participate in public procurement and benefit from government-funded projects.

He maintained that women should not merely be recipients of government assistance but should also have opportunities to lead businesses, secure contracts and participate directly in economic initiatives.

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He said the project would bring together government institutions, civil society organisations and the media to promote a better understanding of gender-responsive budgeting and encourage public spending that responds to women’s needs.

Also speaking, Accountability Lab Nigeria’s Programme and Learning Manager, Grace Ehi Idakwo, said Nigeria had established policies and made commitments to gender equality, but the benefits were not always reflected in the lives of the intended beneficiaries.

“When we talk about gender, we have policies on paper and commitments that Nigeria has made at regional and international levels. Most ministries, departments and agencies also have gender policies.

“But we see that these things are often policies on paper, without concrete commitments to ensure that the people for whom resources are budgeted actually benefit from the funds released,” she said.

Idakwo said women in the informal economy were particularly vulnerable because many lacked access to social protection programmes available to some workers in the formal sector.

She noted that many struggled to pay for antenatal care, childbirth and other medical needs, while the absence of adequate childcare support further complicated their efforts to combine family responsibilities with income-generating activities.

“Many of them, during antenatal care and childbirth, have to scramble to find the money to pay for their healthcare themselves,” she said.

Idakwo said the challenge required a shift from temporary empowerment schemes to sustainable interventions that would protect livelihoods and strengthen women’s capacity to participate in the economy.

“The informal economy carries a substantial part of the country’s economic activities. These are people who keep economic activities going every day. They provide services, operate businesses and facilitate the circulation of money within the economy.

“Why, then, should such a significant population be excluded from social protection programmes?” she asked.

To address the gaps, she said Accountability Lab was developing an assessment tool to examine federal and state budgets, identify gender-responsive commitments and determine whether allocated resources were actually spent to benefit women.

“We are not only going to be looking at the allocation; we are also going to be looking at the expenditure,” she said.

According to her, the assessment would provide evidence to guide engagement with relevant ministries, departments and agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the National Health Insurance Authority.

The project would also seek to identify reform champions within government institutions who could help translate the findings into lasting policy changes.

Idakwo said such partnerships were important for sustaining reforms beyond changes in political leadership, noting that civil servants and other institutional actors often retained the knowledge needed to advance policy implementation.

The two-year initiative is expected to generate evidence-based recommendations to improve budgetary decisions and encourage government institutions to adopt measures that address the social protection needs of women in the informal economy.