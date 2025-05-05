Extend gratuity payments to LG retirees, Sokoto NLC urges Gov Aliyu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Sokoto State has called on Governor Ahmed Aliyu to extend the ongoing payment of gratuities to retired local government workers, who have not received their entitlements since 2016.

The appeal was made by the state NLC Chairperson, Comrade Abdullahi Aliyu, during the 2025 May Day celebration in Sokoto.

ALSO READ: Gov Aliyu vows to recover unremitted loans deducted from workers’ salaries

He commended the governor for initiating the monthly release of ₦500 million to clear the backlog of gratuities owed to state civil servants, alongside another ₦300 million monthly for new retirees.

“We appreciate the governor’s efforts in addressing the plight of state workers. However, we also urge him to remember local government retirees who have suffered years of neglect,” Aliyu said.

He lamented the impact of the prolonged non-payment on the lives of affected retirees and their families, especially their children’s education.

“This situation has ruined the lives of many retirees and has also affected the educational pursuit of their children,” he added.

The NLC chair described Governor Aliyu as a compassionate leader and appealed for similar intervention on behalf of local government workers.

In response, Governor Ahmed Aliyu assured the labour union that a committee would be established to look into the matter, promising that the same transparent process used for state workers would apply.

“Insha Allah, we will set up a committee to investigate the non-payment of gratuities to local government retirees in the state,” the governor stated, urging patience among retirees and assuring them of his administration’s commitment to justice and fairness.

Governor Aliyu also thanked the people of Sokoto for their continued prayers and support.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE