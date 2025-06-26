Extend clearing agents’ license to two years, APFFLON begs Customs CG

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) has called on the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, to extend licence of clearing agents to two years.

In a congratulatory message to the Customs CG in commemoration of his second year in office, the President of APFFLON, Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, said a longer license validity period would reduce the administrative burdens on freight forwarders, allow them focus on their core operations and improve service delivery.

According to Ogunojemite, extending the validity period could motivate freight forwarders to adhere to regulations, thereby, fostering a culture of compliance within the industry.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to CG Adeniyi on his exemplary leadership at he NCS. His tenure has been marked by significant achievements and a commitment to enhancing the operational landscape of customs in Nigeria.

“In alignment with his vision for a more efficient customs process, we advocate for implementing a two-year license validity for freight forwarders.

“This change would serve as a commendable legacy for CG Adewale, transforming the industry by enhancing Operational Efficiency.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: PDP NWC members disagree with Damagum, reject Anyawu’s reinstatement

“A longer license validity period would reduce the administrative burdens on freight forwarders, allow them to focus on their core operations and improve service delivery. Extending the validity period could motivate freight forwarders to adhere to regulations, thereby fostering a culture of compliance within the industry.”

The APFFLON boss further stated that a more robust framework for licensing would support the growth of the freight forwarding sector, ultimately benefiting the logistics and trade sectors in Nigeria.

“By providing stability through longer license validity, the policy could encourage more investment in freight forwarding services, leading to enhanced capacity and better infrastructure.

“A more robust framework for licensing would support the growth of the freight forwarding sector, ultimately benefiting the logistics and trade sectors in Nigeria.

“In conclusion, we believe that CG Adewale’s legacy will be further enriched by advocating for this important initiative. We look forward to seeing positive developments in the customs and freight forwarding sectors under his leadership.”