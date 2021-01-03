Expressing genuine love to fellow Christians, the underprivileged is essential —Prophetess Alarape

Prophetess Mary Omolara Alarape #PMOA of the Christ Mount Zion Bethel Healing Ministry, sited on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, has restated the importance of showing genuine love among fellow Christians and also helping the underprivileged through welfare initiatives.

Alarape made this admonition at a charity sales initiative tagged ‘Jesus Market’ as part of the activities to show love to people, adding that genuine love still exists in Christendom, just as he urged Christians at large to always show love to one another and be compassionate to the needy.

The initiative, which was its first edition, was held on December 30 through his late husband’s foundation, Pastor Samuel Alarape Foundation, in conjunction with the Christ Mount Zion Bethel Healing Ministry, hosted about five hundred of people as they bought food items and clothes, among other things in a crashed price.

Other items sold at crashed rate include fruits, vegetables, perishable foods and wears.

According to Prophetess Alarape, the goal of the initiative is to alleviate poverty as well as create a welfare package for members of the church and people at large.

