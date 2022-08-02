Export promotion council visits Ibadan-based indigenous clothing brand

Officials of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Oyo State, on Tuesday, paid an inspection visit to the head office of Fabriceight, an Ibadan-based Afro-centric clothing brand, in Oyo State.

The NEPC officials led by its assistant director/ trade promotion advisor in Oyo State, Mrs. Emmanuel Bolanle, while inspecting different machines used by the company in producing T-shirts and other wear-able products noted that the essence of the Council is majorly to support indigenous products and give it a facelift for international recognition and exporting.

Mrs. Bolanle, lauding the company’s effort to make a credible name in clothing industries globally, expressed satisfaction over the quality of products inspected, urging that taking a clue from different companies both in Nigeria and Ghana, already doing well in the industries as well as making judicious use of media handle for marketing and branding will go a long in positioning the company for global recognition.

“You want to produce some amount of T-shirts per day, call marketers. If you don’t have marketers, nobody knows what you’re doing. Maximize your media handle very well. Make judicious use of the media. Anywhere in the world when they Google your brand name, let it go viral. Let it ring a bell that they can do it better at Fabriceight.”

The NEPC representative added that as an indigenous clothing company, the company has a chance to be unique by relating well with African culture, festivals, and aesthetics in a bid to produce something most synonymous with Africa and of course, Nigeria.

The Managing Director of Fabriceight, Mr. Akinyemi Akinjiola explained that the idea of producing indigenous clothing is to promote African culture, noting that the richness of African culture in colours and wonders is not getting the required attention.

“Over the years, African culture has been showcased in various ways like music, museum, dance, festivals and various other ways.

“We are out to express the African culture by painting beautiful African stories through wear-able casual pieces. Promoting African culture through unique clothing and style. Fabriceight is an Afro-centric clothing brand showcasing Nigerian and African culture through fashion.”

