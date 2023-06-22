The National Quality Council (NQC) is promoting stakeholder awareness of the implementation and adherence to specified standards required for the production of goods globally. This initiative aims to reduce the high rate of rejections faced by Nigeria in the international market.

Osita Aboloma, Chairman of NQC, explained in Abuja that standards serve as benchmarks for product and service quality, while metrology ensures the accuracy of measurements in the industry for both equipment and products.

He highlighted that accreditation ensures the mutual recognition of competencies in Nigeria across borders, and conformity assessment entails the inspection and testing of products to meet destination requirements.

Aboloma mentioned that countries like America, Europe, Asia, and some African nations that have promoted harmonized quality infrastructure are reaping the benefits with a significant influx of foreign exchange from unhindered exports.

According to a statement by Bola Fashina, the Chairman stressed that the NQC would promote industry access to affordable and globally acceptable conformity assessment services. The goal is for Nigerian-made products to be marketed under the motto: “Tested once, certified once, and accepted everywhere.”

He emphasized that the Council would work to ensure that all goods, services, and certifications from Nigeria comply with relevant standards, technical regulations, and applicable accredited conformity assessment requirements of domestic, regional, and international markets. This will affirm Nigeria’s leadership in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and position the country’s vast market and its people for optimal benefits.

The NQC Chairman urged Nigerian exporters to take full advantage of the existing quality infrastructure in the country to save scarce foreign exchange, increase the efficiency of the export value chain, and mitigate the rejection of Nigerian-made products across regional, continental, and international borders.

Aboloma assured stakeholders of the NQC’s readiness to work seamlessly and closely collaborate with all stakeholders in the public and private sectors to ensure rapid improvement in the nation’s quality infrastructure. The Council aims to promote efficient and effective service delivery and overall economic emancipation, thereby benefiting from the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement.

The NQC Chairman appealed for maximum cooperation from all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) of the government, organized private sector groups, development partners, and all other stakeholders in quality-related activities to assist the Council in achieving its mandate of improving the competitiveness of made-in-Nigeria goods and services in the global market.

