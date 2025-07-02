Explosions: Kano govt bans scrap imports from North-Eastern states

The Kano State Government has directed the immediate suspension of scrap and waste material imports from North-Eastern states, particularly areas affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

This decision follows recent explosions linked to bombs hidden in scrap materials, which resulted in loss of lives and property damage.

According to the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, AVM Ibrahim Umaru, preliminary investigations revealed that improvised explosive devices (IEDs) used in the attacks were smuggled into the state hidden among scrap items transported from the Northeast.

The commissioner emphasized that bringing scrap materials from high-risk zones without thorough scrutiny endangers everyone.

The ban is aimed at protecting lives and property, and the government will not hesitate to take action against anyone found violating the order.

The state government is working closely with the National Association of Scraps and Waste Dealers to prevent future occurrences and ensure that scrap materials imported into the state are thoroughly screened.

In a meeting with the association, the commissioner urged members to evolve measures to prevent explosives in scrap materials and develop written policies and plans to boost their business.

The association’s regional president, Comrade Aminu Hassan, assured the government that they had already stopped buying scrap materials from states affected by Boko Haram insurgency and pledged to continue being law-abiding business partners.

The Kano State Government’s decision is part of its efforts to enhance security measures in response to the growing concern of unconventional means of smuggling explosives and other dangerous weapons into the state.