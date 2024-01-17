Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sympathised with his Oyo State counterpart, Engr. Seyi Makinde, and the state government expressed sadness over the Tuesday Ibadan explosion that led to the deaths of two people and injured 77.

The governor expressed this feeling in a message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, and equally extended heartfelt sympathies to the immediate families of the victims and the entire people of the state, particularly Ibadan residents, over the explosion allegedly caused by illegal miners who stored explosive devices in one of the houses in the Bodija area of the state capital.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the sad incident as disheartening and unfortunate, wishing the people of Oyo State, particularly the victims, peace, comfort, and lots of love at this time of sorrow.

The governor commended Governor Makinde for the prompt deployment of first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State, as well as earth-moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights, and security for comprehensive search and rescue operations at the scene of the explosion.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the Ibadan explosion that led to the destruction of many properties in the vicinity, with records of two fatalities and 77 people injured on Tuesday night at Bodija in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“It is painful and worrisome that the explosion was caused allegedly by illegal miners who stored explosive devices in one of the houses in the Bodija area of the state. Sadly, the carelessness and unlawful activities of the illegal miners have brought sorrow to many families and the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the immediate families of the victims of the explosion, the government, and the people of Oyo State.

“I wish Governor Seyi Makinde and all the people of Oyo State, particularly the Bodija residents and victims’ families, peace, comfort, and lots of love at this time of sorrow,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu assured Governor Makinde that the good people of Lagos State stand by him in this very difficult time, praying that God would comfort the victims’ families and the entire people of Oyo State, particularly the Bodija residents, who were affected by the disaster.

“I want to assure my brother-Governor that the good people of Lagos State stand with you in this very difficult time. We pray that God will comfort the victims’ families and the entire people of Oyo State, particularly the Bodija residents, who were affected by the disaster.”

