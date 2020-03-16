Explosion: Gov Ortom sympathizes with Lagos gov, victims

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has sympathized with his counterpart in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Government of Lagos State as well as families of victims of the explosion which occurred in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos, yesterday.

Ortom in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase described the incident which left some persons dead and many others injured as sad, unfortunate and shocking.

Governor Ortom urged relevant agencies to ascertain the cause of the explosion and make efforts to cushion the effect it has on those affected.

Meanwhile, the Governor has received the sad news of the fire which gutted the Otukpo main market in the early hours of today.

Governor Ortom sympathized with shop owners and all traders whose investments were affected by the fire and appreciates God that no life was lost.

The Governor will personally visit the market tomorrow Tuesday, to ascertain the level of damage caused by the inferno.