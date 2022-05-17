Explosion did not occur in a school ― Kano govt

The Kano State government has clarified that the Tuesday morning explosion in the Sabon Gari area did not occur in a school.

According to the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the incident happened at an animal feed store opposite the school, along Aba Road, Sabon Gari area of Fagge Local Government.

According to him, while the cause of the explosion and the damage it has done is yet to be officially ascertained, an investigation has since commenced to determine the cause, impact and measures to be taken.

Malam Garba called on the people in the state, particularly those living in the area where the incident occurred to remain calm while the government in collaboration with relevant agencies are working on the matter.

The commissioner assured that government would keep the public abreast of any development and warned people to desist from spreading unsubstantiated news.

