Crypto presales provide discounted chances to invest in cryptocurrencies, but it can be difficult to locate the right project with the proper ratio of risk to return. On the basis of trends and past performance, this article examines the top cryptocurrency presales for 2023. We analyse emerging initiatives and assist investors in choosing new digital assets for their holdings.

The high-potential cryptocurrency presales we’ll be looking at are outlined below:

A forthcoming cryptocurrency game termed Pikamoon (PIKA) combines the appeal of Pokémon with the adventure of a metaverse construction quest. The project, which was introduced in April 2023, has amassed an astonishing $1.9 million in presales. An eco-friendly, carbon-neutral cryptocurrency startup called Ecoterra aims to meet this demand. Since its March 2023 debut, it has raised more than $4.85 million. Tokens may be exchanged for real money or used to finance other eco-friendly initiatives. Big Eyes Coin (BIG): During its presale period, BIG amassed an astounding $46.6 million, making it one of the market’s most popular meme coins.

From $0.002 to $0.006: Pikamoon’s PIKA Token Presale

The play-to-earn (P2E) ecosystem is driven by PIKA, the native cryptocurrency of Pikamoon. During the first round of the presale, investors can purchase PIKA tokens for $0.002 after phase 2 of the presale raised $1.9 million. The price of the tokens will increase by 200% to $0.006 before they are listed on exchanges, with a total quantity of 50 billion tokens distributed over three presale rounds.

For the virtual world of Dreva, which has four unique regions—Water Kingdom, Earth Regions, Flame Empire, and Thunder Collective—these tokens enable Pikamoon NFTs. Play both offline and online, participate in combat, and level up using things from the market. Notably, 5% of marketplace purchases will burn PIKA coins, while selling is subject to a 2.5% transaction tax.

Ecoterra’s Ongoing Presale and Global Impact

Ecoterra combines monetary benefits with positive effects, which is important to investors who respect social responsibility. As the native currency of a blockchain-based green economy, it provides a wide range of application cases. Ecoterra accesses a worldwide market through its four pillars of the ecosystem:

Ecoterra Recycle2Earn Application Ecoterra Carbon Offset Marketplace Ecoterra Marketplace for Recycled Materials Ecoterra Impact Profile

On the ongoing presale, which is now on stage 7, tokens are being sold for $0.0085 with a target price of $0.01. More than $4.85 million has been gathered in just one month. Ecoterra also has a 5% USDT affiliate program.

BIG: Empowering DeFi Transformation and Conservation – Join the Heroic Journey Now!

Big Eyes the Cat, the brave leader of this community-driven ERC-20 token, is on a heroic quest to transform the DeFi ecosystem while preserving our priceless natural resources. The project’s astounding success is seen from the fact that it raised an incredible amount—nearly $46.5 million—during its 15th presale stage, with projections for a 48-hour sellout.

Big Eyes Coin has a fascinating concept to raise the value of its token even higher. They hope to improve trading volume and spur more interest from both investors and traders by introducing the Big Eyes Casino.

Generally speaking, increased trading volume indicates greater investor interest in a token, elevating its value in their view. Additionally, a higher trading volume helps to lower market volatility by ensuring that there are enough buyers and sellers to maintain the spread to a minimum.





With a utility-driven strategy and an impressive trade volume, the project creates a strong platform for further milestones. These accomplishments pave the door for possible listings on significant cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, demonstrating the project’s legitimacy and practicality on a day-to-day basis.

Big Eyes Coin demonstrates its potential for substantial market recognition and long-term success. Don’t let this fantastic opportunity pass you by! The anticipation is growing as Big Eyes Coin completes its presale for the BIG token on June 3.

The Final Verdict

Pikamoon introduces an immersive play-to-earn ecosystem, complete with captivating gameplay and unique NFTs powered by the PIKA token. Ecoterra presents an eco-friendly and socially responsible approach, combining monetary benefits with positive impact through its green initiatives.

Meanwhile, Big Eyes Coin takes the market by storm with its meme coin allure, poised for significant recognition. Don’t miss out on these incredible opportunities to join the revolution!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: Telegram: Contact @BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin