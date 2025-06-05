EXPLAINER: Why Trump imposed travel ban on 12 countries

A new travel ban announced by US President Donald Trump will mainly affect countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Twelve nations will face full restrictions starting Monday, while seven more are subject to partial limits.

Trump says the measure is about national security. He pointed to a recent attack on Colorado’s Jewish community, allegedly committed by an Egyptian national.

Egypt, however, is not on the banned list.

The administration also blamed visa violations in the affected countries. Here’s a closer look at Trump’s reasoning.

Afghanistan

Trump’s proclamation accuses Afghanistan of being governed by the Taliban, a group the US lists as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

This action follows the administration’s recent decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans, a sign they believed the situation had improved.

Trump also claims the Afghan government lacks a “competent or co-operative” authority for passport and civil document issuance.

He cites Afghan nationals overstaying visas as another issue.

Iran

Iran is labeled a state sponsor of terrorism, a charge it has long denied.

Trump claims the country is “the source of significant terrorism around the world,” does not help the US with security risks, and “has historically failed to accept back its removable nationals.”

The travel ban was announced amid renewed tensions over Iran’s nuclear program.

Somalia and Libya

Somalia is described as a “terrorist safe haven.” Trump also says it refuses to accept deported citizens.

He adds, “Somalia stands apart from other countries in the degree to which its government lacks command and control of its territory, which greatly limits the effectiveness of its national capabilities in a variety of respects.”

The Somali government, battling Islamist groups, says it will “engage in dialogue to address the concerns raised.”

Libya is cited for its “historical terrorist presence,” considered a threat to Americans.

Both countries are criticized for weak passport systems.

Haiti

Trump says, “Hundreds of thousands of illegal Haitian aliens flooded into the United States during the Biden Administration.”

He blames this for forming “criminal networks” and adds that Haitians have high visa overstay rates.

While many Haitians came after the 2010 earthquake or fled gang violence, Trump’s team points to poor law enforcement and weak civil authority in the country.

Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea

These three countries are included mostly due to high visa overstay rates.

Trump says Chad showed “a blatant disregard for United States immigration laws.”

The US Department of Homeland Security reported a 49.54% overstay rate for Chadians with business or tourist visas in 2023.

Congo-Brazzaville and Equatorial Guinea had rates of 29.63% and 21.98%, respectively.

Despite higher rates, some countries like Laos only face partial restrictions.

Myanmar

The proclamation mistakenly refers to Myanmar as Chad.

Myanmar is flagged for high visa overstay rates and its refusal to take back deported nationals.

Eritrea, Sudan, Yemen

Trump faults all three for poor passport and document systems.

Eritrea and Sudan also have high visa overstay rates. Eritrea is accused of withholding criminal records and refusing to accept deported nationals.

Yemen, amid civil war and active U.S. military operations, is described as lacking control over its territory.

Trump notes that Houthi rebels have seized large areas of the country.

Partial Restrictions

Seven nations are facing limited restrictions. Venezuela is accused of failing to issue proper documents and not accepting deported citizens. Visa overstays are also a concern.

Venezuela called the US leadership “supremacists who think they own the world.”

Cuba is labeled a “state sponsor of terrorism.” It is also accused of rejecting deportees and having high overstay rates.

Burundi, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Turkmenistan are listed mainly for their high visa overstay rates.

The seven nations with partial restrictions are:

Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

