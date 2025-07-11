EXPLAINER: What to know about viral video of Obi sharing food at Imo event

A viral video showing Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, serving food to guests at an event in Umuchima Town, Imo, has sparked intense debate on social media.

The Video

The footage shows Obi carrying a tray of food and walking around to serve guests, sparking widespread commentary. While many praise his humility and servant-leadership style, others view it as a publicity stunt.

Social media reacts

Many Nigerians praise Obi’s humility, seeing the gesture as a symbol of true leadership and empathy.

Some social media users hail him as a servant-leader, while others express admiration for his simplicity and people-first attitude.

Critics on the other hand, question Obi’s intentions, suggesting the act was a calculated move ahead of the 2027 elections. Some label it “political theatre” or “desperation,” arguing that Obi is trying too hard to gain votes.

Clarification

The event, dubbed “The Jubilee Of Hope,” aimed to reverse roles, with the rich serving the poor to foster equity and justice. This tradition encourages people in positions of privilege to step into humility and service, even if only for a day.

The event was organised in honour of Rev. Fr. Prof Maurice Emelu who is the Founder, Gratia Vobis Ministries INC USA and it was also his 50th birthday and 20th Anniversary.

The mission of hope is partly inspired by the Pope’s call for this year (2025) as the Jubilee of Hope.

A conventional act in catholicism and catholic doctrines. It is a divine ritual for those who have trade in the business of hope, humanity & balance.

A serving senator, Osita Izunaso, representing Imo West Senatorial District, was also there, serving food to others during the same event, highlighting the importance of serving others and promoting equity and justice.