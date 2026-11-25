Experts in science, technology and innovation have challenged young Nigerians to move beyond theoretical learning, embrace practical skills and develop innovative solutions to real-world problems.

They gave the charge at the 2026 National STEM Day, organised by the Kids Technology Empowerment Foundation(KTEF), which brought together about 300 participants, including pupils, students, teachers, parents, educators and technology professionals in Ibadan.

The event, held at SQI College of ICT, Heritage Mall, Dugbe, Ibadan, on November 7, was themed ‘Innovate for Good: Build It. Test It. Change the World.’

The programme was aimed at promoting practical Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education among young people and providing them with opportunities to explore their creativity, demonstrate their technical abilities and apply innovation to societal challenges.

In her welcome address, the convener and founder of KIDS, Mrs Cecilia Adenusi, emphasised the need to introduce children to practical STEM education early and create opportunities for them to develop problem-solving skills and innovative thinking.

She said young learners should be exposed to activities that would enable them to build projects, experiment, demonstrate their abilities and develop solutions to challenges in their communities, rather than rely solely on theoretical classroom learning.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Adenusi, on behalf of the foundation, expressed appreciation to the partners, sponsors, speakers, panellists, judges, participating schools, teachers, parents and volunteers for their contributions to the success of the programme.

She said the collaboration among educational institutions, technology organisations, professional associations and other stakeholders was essential to creating opportunities for young people to acquire relevant skills and explore their technological interests.

Delivering the keynote address, titled ‘From Ideas to Impact: How Young Innovators Can Change the World Through STEM,’ Professor Ademola Adesina highlighted the importance of nurturing innovation and equipping young people with the skills to translate ideas into practical solutions that could make positive contributions to society.

Other speakers also examined the role of technology, entrepreneurship and effective communication in preparing young people for the future.

The Head of Departments of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Networking and Cloud Computing, Mr Amadi Anselm, spoke on ‘Investing in Young Innovators: Building a STEM-Driven Future for Nigeria,’ while the Director of Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Oyo State, Dr Taiwo Olarenwaju, delivered a presentation on ‘Technology for Humanity: Using AI, Robotics and Innovation to Solve Real-World Problems.’

Also speaking, Ambassador Dr Kunle Awotiku, an ambassador and development expert, addressed the topic, ‘The Power of Audacity and Communication: Building Confident Young Innovators’.

The speakers encouraged the students to embrace creativity, confidence, critical thinking and emerging technologies as tools for addressing societal challenges.

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A major highlight of the event was the student project showcase and competitions, which featured four categories: Robotics, Coding, Artificial Intelligence(AI) and Chess.

The competitions provided participants with opportunities to demonstrate their technical knowledge, strategic thinking, analytical reasoning, creativity and problem-solving abilities.

In the Chess Competition, Pivot School emerged first, followed by Top Rank Intellectual Academy and Olives School in second and third positions respectively.

Pivot Model Academy won the Coding Challenge, while Daisy School and Rufus Standard School came second and third.

In the Robotics Challenge, Ibn Quyyim Academy emerged first, with Top Rank Intellectual Academy taking second position and The Olive School coming third.

Horlicks Private School won the AI Challenge, while Top Rank Intellectual Academy and Good News Private College emerged second and third respectively.

Prizes and awards were presented to the top three schools in each category in recognition of their performances and creativity.

The programme also featured a drama presentation and a panel discussion on the theme, ‘Innovate for Good: Build It. Test It. Change the World.’

The panel, moderated by a product manager, Enitan Olaosebikan, featured an Ethical AI Researcher, Jibola Amusan; AI Entrepreneur, Adu’Laide Samuel; EdTech Expert, Jacob Daramola; and Founder of Tech The Specials, Olufunke Oyedun.

The panellists challenged the students to identify problems in their immediate environments and develop creative ideas that could be transformed into practical solutions through experimentation and continuous improvement.

They emphasised that innovation did not necessarily require sophisticated equipment or huge financial resources, noting that meaningful inventions could begin with simple ideas, curiosity and a willingness to experiment.

The students were also encouraged to see themselves not just as consumers of technology but as potential creators, inventors and problem-solvers capable of contributing to the development of their communities.

The competitions were assessed by a panel comprising Creative Technologist, Pastor Samuel Lewis; Founder of EazyLife Robotics and Electronics, Israel Ajayeoba; Founder of Digital Essential Limited, Adewale Adenusi; Olabode Sofoluwe and Ojedapo Grace Ifeoluwa. The overall programme was moderated by Adeola Lawal and Pastor Samuel Lewis.

Observers included the Coordinator of Nigeria Women in Information Technology (NIWIIT), Oyo State Chapter, Madam Samotu Adejoke; a laboratory scientist, Lawal Esther; and Mrs Esther E. Alabi of NIWIIT.

The event was supported by Hsprojects Technologies Limited, SQI College of ICT, Tech The Specials, STEAMSPARK Foundation, HISGLOINE Tech and Sports, EazyLife Robotics and Electronics, ScholarWaka, Women in AI Nigeria, Plan With Charis and NIWIIT, Oyo State Chapter.

The 2026 National STEM Day reinforced the importance of introducing children to STEM education at an early age and providing platforms for them to learn through experimentation, creativity and practical engagement.

It also underscored the need for stronger collaboration among schools, parents, educators, technology professionals, government institutions and other stakeholders to create an enabling environment for the next generation of innovators.

The Kids Technology Empowerment Foundation is committed to empowering young people through technology education, STEM initiatives, practical learning experiences, competitions and innovation-driven programmes.