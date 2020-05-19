Experts urge FG to adopt 5G for speedy industrialisation, development

ELECTRICAL and electronic experts have called for the adoption of 5G mobile technology for Nigeria not to be left out of the ongoing global technological industrialisation and development evolution.

They made the call at a 5G Health Symposium webinar organised by the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) over the weekend.

Speaking on controversies around 5G and radiation from antennas, they said that 5G mobile technology was faster and safer and used less oxidation and energy, making it safer than its predecessors.

Mr Bako Wakil, Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), said Nigeria had no 5G technology at the moment and stressed the need for policy formulation towards its adoption.

Wakil said that MTN was given the opportunity to try the capability of the network in two cities in 2019 after which the 5G was “decommissioned“.

He explained that 5G was safer than its predecessors because it has far less radiation than that of 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G networks.

Wakil said that NCC was measuring exposure limits from mobile frequencies in line with global standards, to ensure safety stating that, as safe as water was for human use, its abuse could cause harm.

“At NCC, we have been measuring and assessing base station radiations. All equipment coming into Nigeria is allowed after they are certified.

“Radiation coming from mobile base stations or mobile sets is not harmful. We should, as a country have a policy; 5G is going to transform our people and country.

“We have been carrying out measurements of 5G radiations at NCC and it is safe. Although it is safe, it is important to adopt safety measures, even water, if not properly used can harm you.

“NCC has feedback mechanisms where we go round the country in our consumer outreach programmes as well as our town hall meetings, where we ensure stakeholders and consumers meet to address all consumer needs and complaints,” he said.

He said that by 2025, over a billion machines were expected to be connected globally carrying out complex operations like surgeries, self-driving cars, etc which Nigeria must key into.

While taking questions from participants, Wakil said that radiation from microwave ovens was far higher than that required by the 5G mobile network.

He noted that microwave ovens needed more than 10 times the energy frequency needed by 5G mobile technology to function, thereby making 5G much safer.

Earlier, Prince Akeem Adeyemi, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Communications, while declaring the webinar open, said that there was currently no approval for 5G in Nigeria.

Mr Uwazie Kingsley, Technical Director, Huawei Technical Support Centre, Nigeria, while making his presentation, said that 5G had the key to the fourth industrial revolution driven by efficient effective machines operations.

Kingsley said that the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the need for working remotely, adding that 5G was the platform needed for other industries to inter-twine with telecommunication.

Citing drones as example, Kingsley said that the device was limited because it uses Wifi adding that, 5G would remove the current limitation of heights and speed to drones operations.

“5G is going to remove those limitations of height and speed, it will mean that the drones can no longer be brought down and the Police can use it for surveillance,” he said.

He said that Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind as researches have begun into 6G, which is expected to use holograms.

Also, Dr Wilson Effiong, a radiologist from University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, said 5G had more speed and capability.

Effiong said it was also an improvement of all other technologies which Nigeria must adopt for growth.

He said that 5G does not cause COVID-19 stating that, “5G is non-ionising radiation, which means it lacks sufficient energy to break apart DNA and cause cellular damage,” he said.

Dr Abayomi Afe, Public Health Physician, a specialist in infectious diseases, a researcher and Consultant said that disease needed an environment, agent and a human host to enable it to thrive.

Afe who spoke on the topic, “Health and Radiation Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic said COVID-19 was a new pattern of the respiratory disease, which is unknown.

“The only way to know anyone who has the virus is through laboratory test, which includes collection of swaps from the nose and deep down in the throat.” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Buhari May Announce New Policy Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari may on Monday announce new measures as the nation battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Towards this, on Sunday, the president received a briefing and recommendations on efforts further contain the spread of the virus from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on… Read full story

Lagos Considers Full Reopening Of Economy

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday that the state government is considering full re-opening of the critical sectors of its economy, but quickly noted that the move would not be pushed in a hurry. The governor gave this indication while at a briefing after the State’s Security Council meeting held at the… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Agboola Gambari’s Burning Grass

What should Nigeria expect from you as Chief of Staff?”: “I don’t report directly to the nation; I report to the president.” “What should he (the president) expect from you? What can you assure him?” “I think you should ask the president. I give him my loyalty, competence and support.” “What will be your guiding principle as Chief of Staff?”… Read more

COVID-19: Buhari May Announce New Policy Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari may on Monday announce new measures as the nation battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Towards this, on Sunday, the president received a briefing and recommendations on efforts further contain the spread of the virus from the Presidential Task Force… Read full story

COVID-19: Ganduje, Deputy, Political Office Holders’ Salaries Cut By Half

Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his deputy, all commissioners and other political office holders from the month of May would receive half salary due to COVID-19 pandemic challenges on the state’s… Read full story

Israel’s Netanyahu Sworn In As Head Of Long-Awaited Unity Government

Israel’s parliament has sworn in a new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival Benny Gantz, ending the longest political crisis in the country’s history, Aljazeera reports. After more than 500 days without a stable government and three inconclusive elections, lawmakers in the… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Infectious Diseases Bill

THE spontaneous anger triggered by the bill titled Infectious Diseases Control Bill 2020 has subsisted because of the resolve by the leadership of the House of Representatives to stick to its gun on the matter. The bill is being sponsored by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamilla; Pascal Obi, the chairman, House Committee on… Read full story

Buhari Receives PTF Report On COVID-19 Containment Effort

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday received a report from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the COVID-19 pandemic on the effort at the containment of its spread. The task force led by its chairman and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, met the president at his… Read full story

WHO To Kick Off International Meet Amid US-China Tensions

The World Health Organization will on Monday kick off its first-ever virtual assembly, but fears abound that US-China tensions could derail the strong action needed to address the COVID-19 crisis. The World Health Assembly, which has been trimmed from the usual three weeks to just two days, Monday and Tuesday… Read full story

The Coming Anti-Christ And The Africans

This is an imaginary essay. But it fits in with the economic, geopolitical and spiritual realities of our world today. By a dream-vision, I was taken to the Infernal Kingdom where I beheld Satan sitting on his throne with glittering pomp. The powers and principalities were paying obeisance to him, prostrate on the ground… Read full story

How Businesses Can Thrive During Peak And Trough

Business never follows a linear path. Rather, business runs in cycles; boom and bust, peak and trough, good and bad, great and tough. However, irrespective of the cycle in which a business finds itself, the stakeholders’ expectations remain unchanged – value must be delivered to them; customers expect quality… Read full story

Speaking Against Evil Is Not An Act Of Disobedience

What is good becomes bad, when it is done at the wrong time. Also, it is good to be hushed and silent, but when you are silent and still when you are to speak out, silence becomes bad. Sleep is good, but when done at the wrong time, it becomes bad. It is good to rest at home, but when you rest at home at the wrong time… Read full story

Leadership: Lessons Along The Way – 2

In the course of fulfilling your life assignment, many people will be engaged in the process, for good or for ill. You will be making the greatest mistake of your life by assuming that just because people gleefully got involved with what you are doing translates to their being committed to you. Those who are committed to… Read full story