Experts unveil AI-powered platform to revolutionise TB/HIV

A groundbreaking AI-powered performance platform has been launched in Nigeria to revolutionise the country’s TB/HIV program.

The platform, which has been adopted across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, has already shown significant gains.

According to Dr. Emmanuel Vincent, Project Director for IHVN’s Global Fund-supported TB/HIV program, the platform is designed to maximize the impact of every working day.

“It’s not just a tool; it’s a system that fosters performance and accountability by delivering real-time program monitoring, AI-powered insights, and a human-centered management structure that enables our teams to focus on what truly matters: results,” Dr. Vincent explained.

The platform has documented 10,607 performance standards, enabling real-time visibility into implementation. It has also facilitated 2,685 staff-initiated feedback interactions and 2,263 manager-led reviews, strengthening the culture of feedback.

Furthermore, the platform has tracked 11,307 supervision and mentorship engagements, promoting structured capacity-building. Additionally, it has enabled the escalation of 260 critical issues to the executive level for timely resolution.

Paul Bhuhi, Managing Director of Vantage Health Technologies, emphasized that the platform is not just a technological innovation, but a catalyst for a new era of health system performance.

“Dashboards don’t do the work, people do. We are passionate about giving people the right information, at the right time so that they can take actions that will have the best impact,” Bhuhi said.

The platform’s potential extends beyond TB/HIV, with stakeholders recognizing its applicability to other health programs. Akubo Adegbe, Senior Special Assistant on Delivery and Coordination in the Office of the Vice President, expressed interest in exploring how the platform’s learnings can be applied to other sectors.

Dr. Adebobola Bashorun, Federal Director and National Coordinator at National HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Program (NASCP), suggested a centralized approach to implementing similar solutions across government agencies.

“Instead of different Government Agencies implementing these solutions independently, a centralized approach would facilitate rapid scale-up and scale-out, across health but also other sectors,” Dr. Bashorun said.

The initiative demonstrates the power of collaboration, digital transformation, and shared accountability in public health. As Nigeria continues to leverage technology to improve health outcomes, the platform serves as a model for other countries to follow.

With its potential to drive significant improvements in healthcare delivery, the platform is poised to make a lasting impact on the nation’s health landscape.