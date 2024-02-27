Experts in animal production have suggested ways by which poultry and ruminants farmers can save cost and manage their business effectively.

The experts spoke during the pre-conference workshop of the Nigerian Society for Animal Production (NSAP-UI LOC) in collaboration with Real People Concept with the theme:’Cost Saving And Good Management Practices For Improved Profitbality In Ruminants and Poultry Production’ held at the Department of Animal Science, University of Ibadan recently.

Speaking on the topic: ‘Cost Saving And Good Management Practices For Improved Profitbality In Poultry Production’, Chief Executive Officer, WSB Farms, Ibadan, Mr Abiodun Michael Abiola, listed four key elements for poultry farmers to succeed.

He said:”When it comes to poultry business, ‘one size fits all’ policy does not apply. The poultry farmer must figure out solutions to problems according to the peculiarity of his business by: Blocking wastages, embracing integration, maintaining sound biosecurity and sustaining efficiency in production.”

While presenting a paper on Cost Saving And Good Management Practices For Improved profitability In Ruminant Production, Director, Teaching and Research Farm

University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Professor Tolulope Ososanya, noted that ruminants are herbivorous grazing or browsing animals which possess specialised stomach, making digestion and feed utilisation unique.

He stated further that adequate knowledge of feed resources, feed budgeting and management practices are important criteria in ruminant venture productivity, stressing that cost can be saved with adequate knowledge on feed resource manipulation and proper management procedures for profitable ruminant production.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune shortly after the conference, Member, Local Organising Committee (LOC), NSAP, Professor Okhiomah Abu, said:”What we had today was a pre-conference that will herald the main conference coming up next month. So, Real People Concept is part of the arrangement.

“Today’s event was an avenue to interract with farmers and non-farmers to discuss basic issues relating to poultry and ruminants production.”