Experts stress importance of nutrition education for healthier future, conception

Nutrition experts and stakeholders have reiterated the importance of nutrition education in building a healthy population, urging men and women to understand their nutritional status, especially before conception.

The experts made this known in Lagos on Thursday during the 2026 Nutrilegacy Summit, themed ‘Legacy of Impact: Honouring the Past, Celebrating the Present, Inspiring the Future’, and supported by Cadbury Bournvita.

According to the organisers, the summit aimed to promote nutrition awareness and encourage conversations on the role of adequate nutrition in building a healthier population.

It also provided a platform for knowledge sharing, public health education and discussions on the importance of nutrition throughout the life cycle.

The event featured four major activities: the official launch of the Oladayo Oduwole Nutrition Foundation; the launch of the Nutrition Anthologies (Volume 1), titled ‘The Pre-conception Blueprint: Building the Foundation of Life’; a memorial tribute to the late Engineer Oladayo Olaseni Oduwole; and an inter-school debate competition.

The founder of the foundation and convener of the summit, Mrs Titilayomi Oduwole Babaranti, a registered dietitian and certified nutritionist, called for greater support, collaboration and strategic partnerships to ensure that nutrition education receives more attention.

Mrs Babaranti emphasised that prevention remained the ultimate approach to addressing neural tube defects (NTDs), which can be reduced by up to 70 per cent through adequate micronutrient intake, particularly folate/folic acid and iron, even before conception.

She further stressed the importance of preconception nutrition for both men and women, adding that knowing one’s nutritional status before conception was highly recommended.

Representatives of the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budgeting delivered goodwill messages at the summit. They included Mrs Taiwo Fadairo, the State Nutrition Officer, and Mr Ogunbadejo.

The keynote speaker and public health professional, Ms Asanre Esther, also emphasised the importance of adequate nutrition in maintaining good health, from the preconception stage through adulthood.

The convener’s mother, Mrs Bosede Oduwole, a retired nurse with more than four decades of professional experience, also contributed to the discussion.

The discussion extended to the audience, with attendees sharing their views on the subject.

The Nutrition Anthologies was unveiled by Mr Abiola Oshodi, Director of Learning and Development Global at the Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC).

Another significant moment at the summit was the memorial tribute to the late Engineer Oladayo Olaseni Oduwole, the convener’s father. Miss Oluwakorede Oduwole delivered the tribute speech, reflecting on his memory and legacy.

One of the highlights of the summit was the inter-school debate competition, which brought together students from four public secondary schools to discuss the motion: ‘Preconception nutrition is more important than prenatal care’.

Tomia Community Senior Secondary School and Ijaiye-Ojokoro Senior High School argued in support of the motion, while Sasa Community Senior High School and Girls Senior High School, Agege, opposed it.

Following the first round of the debate, some attendees were invited to share their perspectives on the topic and reflect on the insights gained from the students’ arguments.

The competition proceeded to a second round, featuring a new motion: ‘Society places too much emphasis on the health of a newborn than that of the mother’.

In this round, Tomia Community Senior Secondary School argued in support of the motion, while Girls Senior High School, Agege, opposed it.

At the end of the competition, Tomia Community Senior Secondary School was announced as the overall winner. All participating schools received gifts and cash prizes in recognition of their participation.