Experts seek concerted efforts at attaining sustainable environment in Nigeria

The need for residents to be alive to their responsibilities and take conscious actions that will guarantee the attainment of a sustainable environment which will make the earth a good place to live has been emphasized by experts.

The experts spoke at a stakeholders event to celebrate this year’s World Environment Day in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital by the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency(NESREA) in collaboration with a leading Non-Governmental Organisation in environmental services in the country, Triple G Eco Revival Solutions Ltd.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Iyabo Fakunle-Okiemen opined that a lot must be done to restore the degrading ecosystem, expressing optimism that decisions from the event will help in achieving long-term goal of restoration through the force and power of nature.

She assured participants that the state government would continue to place high premium on environmental issues which he said could guarantee peoples livelihood and stop the collapse of biodiversity.

The commissioner said, “Restoring ecosystems carries substantial benefits for people. Restoring ecosystems large and small protects and improves the livelihoods of people who depend on them. It helps to regulate disease and reduce the risk of natural disaster.”

Fakunle-Okeimen advised residents of the state to begin the habit of planting trees in a bid to preserve the environment and in turn improve the economic life of the people.

Speaking, the CEO of Triple G, Oluwaseyi Ebenezer explained that the choice of this year’s theme, which is ‘Ecosystem Restoration’ was a deliberate move for the people to know the importance of the environment and how best to ensure the safety of the ecosystem to avoid public health issues and disasters in the country.

She said, ” We cannot fold our arms and do nothing , we cannot fold our hands and pretend that everything will be okay. We cannot fold our arms and assume that nature will reset itself or that our dear mother nature will heal herself. We have to do something. We have to change something , we have to take action.”

Ebenezer reiterated the need for an attitudinal change by the people on how they perceive the environment, maintaining that people must be deeply involved in preserving it not only for themselves but for the future generation.

On her part, the state coordinator of NESREA, Mrs Abosede Toroni said peoples activities both individually and collectively have negatively affected the ecosystem, adding that the process of restoration is crucial towards guaranteeing sustainable use of the natural and as well create a good relationship with the nature.

She noted that the event was necessary for stakeholders to brainstorm and partner on how best to secure the environment with a change of behavior.

A lecturer in the Department of Geology at the Ekiti State University, Dr Segun Akinyemi, who was guest speaker said people must see themselves as being part of the environment and stop abusing it, “because it is limited,” adding that planting of trees must be encouraged in order to save the society.

Akinyemi who lamented the activities of illegal miners in Ijero-Ekiti said if urgent measures are not taken to checkmate their degradation activities, major disaster such as landslide , flooding and other natural occurrences are imminent in the area.

As part of the celebration, the Triple G in collaboration with FABE international foundation planted fruit trees at the Christ School Ado-Ekiti to further help in restoring the ecosystem, combat climate change, add aesthetic value to the school and equally serve as nutrition to the students of the foremost secondary school.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Experts seek concerted efforts at attaining sustainable environment in Nigeria ; Experts seek concerted efforts at attaining sustainable environment in Nigeria ; Experts seek concerted efforts at attaining sustainable environment in Nigeria ; Experts seek concerted efforts at attaining sustainable environment in Nigeria.